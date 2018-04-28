Abby News Week in Review – April 28

Take a look back at the top stories of the week.
-
‘She loved deeply. She cared.’ — Woman who died outside in Abbotsford remembered fondly
-
Abbotsford-Mission economy to grow at second-fastest rate in Canada
-
Community rallies to support Mexican farmworkers displaced by fire
-
Abbotsford cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock
-
Knife-wielding man pepper sprayed, shot with plastic bullets in police takedown
-
Gerda Peachey to run for mayor’s seat
