Abbotsford’s Ying Chun Chen wins Lotto 6/49 $1-million prize

Ticket was purchased at Abbotsford's FreshCo for the March 6, 2021 draw

It will be a lunch that Ying Chun Chen won’t soon forget.

A recent midday meal for Chen turned into an unforgettable moment when her son told her someone in Abbotsford won the Lotto 6/49 guaranteed $1-million prize in the March 6, 2021 draw and, after checking her ticket, she realized it was her.

“My whole family was with me when I found out: my husband, son and his wife,” Chen stated in a press release. “They couldn’t believe that it was real.”

Chen, who purchased her winning ticket at the FreshCo on South Fraser Way in Abbotsford, said that she likes to pick her own numbers when playing Lotto 6/49, and likes to play because “it’s fun and entertaining.”

She said she hasn’t officially celebrated yet, but is currently enjoying the newfound feeling of being a millionaire.

She plans to purchase a house in the future with her windfall.

“It’s really exciting and I’m very grateful to be a winner,” she said. “It will change my life.”

So far 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $30 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49. For more information, visit GameSense.com.

