Abbotsford’s Tanya Loewen advances to quarterfinal round of Inked cover girl search

Abbotsford’s Tanya Loewen has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 2021 Inked cover girl search. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford tattoo artist Tanya Loewen has advanced to the quarter-final round of the 2021 Inked cover girl search, and can advance to the semifinals if she garners enough votes by tomorrow.

Loewen, who currently operates out of Van Bree Tatto in downtown Abbotsford, has advanced through the top 15, top 10, top five and group stages for voting. She must now finish first in her group to advance to the semifinal round.

After the semifinal round it is the final round, which finishes on March 11.

The winner of the contest will receive $25,000 and get an all-expense-paid trip to join celebrity photographer Christopher Kolk and his style team for a cover shoot.

She told the Inked magazine website that if she wins she will invest it, put some away for post-secondary education and “get a totally righteous back piece.”

The mother of four is a published author and talented artist, studying both paining and photography at Emily Carr University of Art and Design in Vancouver. She is also a Robert Bateman Secondary School graduate. Marriage and a child at a young age prevented her from completing her education at Emily Carr, and she moved into tattooing in 2011.

Voting for this round ends on Thursday (Feb. 25) at 11 p.m.

Voting is all done online and a Facebook account is needed. There is also the ability to purchase votes for your favourite potential cover model, with a portion of those proceeds going towards the MusiCares program.

To vote for Loewen, visit cover.inkedmag.com/2021/tanya-4.