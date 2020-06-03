Abbotsford’s Silver Hills participates in Operation: Share the Love

Abbotsford’s Silver Hills Bakery has been deemed an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic, with employees working hard and staying safe to ensure the food supply is being replenished.

Silver Hills Bakery management recently recognized the efforts of its own workers, and those of other food producers are valuable and decided to team up with two other Vancouver businesses to give production staff at all three companies free food in what they called ‘Operation: Share the Love’.

The Abbotsford company partnered with Vancouver-based Daiya Foods and FreeYumm to thank workers who help kept grocery store shelves from being bare during the pandemic. All three companies combined to offer products for employees at all three locations.

Daiya Foods started the program initially and then brought the other companies on board.

“Sharing healthy, good-for-you baked goods has been, and continues to be, at the heart of Silver Hills’ mission,” stated Stan Smith, the president and co-founder of Silver Hills Bakery. “That starts with our family. We partnered with our friends at Daiya Foods Inc and Free Yumm Foods Ltd, to share our immense appreciation for our amazing production teams who have been working incredibly hard to keep shelves stocked across North America and our communities fed with the products they love. It’s their dedication each day that enables our companies to provide families with healthy and delicious products. We are in uncertain times right now but one thing that is certain is that the work that our teams do and the mission they contribute to, is more important than ever. We are very grateful for all of them and everything they bring to our companies each day.”

