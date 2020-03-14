Abbotsford’s Run For Water event postponed due to COVID-19 worries

Due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers of the 13th annual Run For Water event have postponed the run until September.

The event, which has the goal of raising money to bring clean water to impoverished areas around the world, originally had a date set for May 31 at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake.

Peg Peters, the executive director of Run For Water, said the decision was made in light of information coming from the federal and provincial health authorities.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our community, especially the most vulnerable,” Peters said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will keep you updated on the status of our events as more details come in within the next few days.”

The annual Ride For Water event meanwhile, has also been postponed until October.

