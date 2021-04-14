Abbotsford’s Rick Hansen hosts successful ‘Virtual Vaisakhi’

COVID-19 pandemic does not deter enthusiasm for annual festival at local high school

Rick Hansen Secondary Students deliver free samosas to students and staff to celebrate Vaisakhi on Tuesday (April 13).

Students at Abbotsford’s Rick Hansen Senior Secondary helped make Vaisakhi 2021 a memorable one for all the school.

RHSS produced a one-hour video celebrating the annual festival, which began on Tuesday and all day long students and staff participated in a ‘Virtual Vaisakhi’.

In a normal year the school hosts a live show, but this year’s video featured many of the things featured including skits, interviews and dance performances. This year also saw every person at RHSS receive free samosas from Moga Sweets. They were all individually wrapped.

School officials also sent staff at Mountain Elementary samosas as a goodwill gesture to mark Vaisakhi.

Jas Gill, a teacher at RHSS and one of the organizers of the ‘Virtual Vaisakhi’, stated it was a successful and different way to mark the occasion.

“It was a great day at Rick Hansen today,” he said. “We encouraged the students and staff to dress up today for Vaisakhi. We had a great turn out and lots of smiles during the pandemic. Students in many classes watched the Virtual Vaisakhi Show and/or What is Vaisakhi video created by our own students.”

Gill explained that the connection with Mountain Elementary was another nice touch for this year’s celebration.

“This was about spreading wellness and kindness built within the celebration of Vaisakhi,” he said.

He noted that students in his Grade 9 PE class organized the samosa delivery at RHSS and both staff and students enjoyed the food.

“Staff and students met them with smiles, waves, and gratitude,” he said. “All the product was individually packed by the restaurant Moga Sweets located on South Fraser Way. They went above and beyond to make everything great.”

Abbotsford News