Abbotsford’s New Wave Distilling producing more sanitizer

Local partnerships fuel new stock, item is still free for healthcare workers

New Wave Distillery’s Kelsey Mostertman shows off the sanitizer she is creating specifically for frontline health care workers for no cost. (Submitted)

Abbotsford’s New Wave Distilling is continuing the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and now have an additional 500 litres of locally produced sanitizer product available.

All frontline healthcare workers can continue to receive the item for free, but there is now a limited amount for the public to purchase.

Owner/operator Caroline Mostertman said local partnerships helped speed up production.

“Thanks to Old Yale Brewing and Terralink Horticultural in Abbotsford who donated some supplies we have been able to prepare another 500 litres,” she said.

General public members who want to buy will receive a free 400 millilitres bottle with the purchase of two bottles of wine (produced by the Mosterman’s Ripple Winery brand) or two bottles of New Wave Distilling spirits.

The 400 ml bottle is made up of 70 per cent ethyl alcohol and can be used to sanitize surfaces and hands.

She explained that wine and spirits sales help fund the program to ensure that healthcare workers can get sanitizer for free.

Those interested can visit them at 3387 Tolmie Road. For more details on their future plans, follow @NewWaveDistilling on Instagram or on Facebook.

Abbotsford News