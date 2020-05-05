Abbotsford’s Klassic Catering battles pandemic with meals

Owner Cheryl Klassen gave away hundreds of meals to frontline workers, meals now available to public

Abbotsford’s Klassic Catering is finding a way to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Cheryl Klassen quickly adjusted to keep her business of 21 years open and keep everyone employed.

She began by creating a batch of meals in late-March to donate and deliver to frontline workers at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services, the Abbotsford Police Department and local ambulances services.

“We saw a need in the community and wanted to help ensure these tireless workers were provided with a quality meal.” she said. “It was a lot of fun to give away food and their reactions were amazing. It was a great experience to connect to those who were working so hard.”

One week later, Klassic Catering launched their meal order program to the public. Entrees are made from scratch with a menu that changes weekly to ensure customers have a variety of choices. They come fresh ready to heat and serve, or you can choose to freeze for later use. In addition to meals that serve either two to three people or families of four to five, they also offer salads, soups and desserts.

Pickup is scheduled in advance to allow for social distancing and quarantine safe as customers are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and text or call Cheryl to deliver their meals to their vehicle. Home delivery is also available for those who are in self-isolation.

For more information about Klassic Catering Meals, follow their Facebook page or email klassicmeals@gmail.com.

RELATED: Abbotsford restaurants’ free lunch program continuing and expanding

Abbotsford News