Abbotsford’s Departed deputy city manager hired by Nanaimo

Former City of Abbotsford deputy manager Jake Rudolph has a new gig, three months after being pushed out of city hall.

Rudolph, whose employment was quietly terminated by the city in April following Peter Sparanese’s hiring as city manager, is now the interim Chief Administrative Officer for the Nanaimo.

He will step into a city hall that has been riven by chaos in recent months. His predecessor, Tracy Samra, was arrested in January at city hall for allegedly making threats. A court document showed that police believed the city’s mayor, along with two councillors, could reasonably fear harm stemming from the threats.

City of Nanaimo employees have also suggested city funds were being inappropriately used, and a 2017 audit found concerns about how the reporting of workplace misconduct was handled. The city also recently fired its Chief Financial Officer, who used the city’s purchase card to pay for personal flights.

Rudolph had been the second-highest-ranking city employee until he left in April. When he left, he was eligible for $219,692 in severance – equivalent to one year’s salary – along with about $7,500 to cover benefits. He had been with the city since 2013.