Abbotsford’s city centre and downtown plans to head for public hearing

After years of planning, consultation and more planning and consultation, the final plans for Abbotsford’s historic downtown and city centre began their final journey to adoption last week.

The two documents, which will shape development in the city’s two premier commercial cores for decades to come, were given two readings by council last Monday. That sets the stage for a public hearing next month and adoption to follow, if all goes smoothly.

The city centre plans aim to guide the modernization of the area along South Fraser Way around Abbotsford’s malls. It lays a path forward for redevelopment of the malls and the creation of a tighter street network, while setting forth rules for denser buildings and residential and mixed-use towers in the area.

The historic downtown plan, meanwhile, caps building heights in the core of the neighbourhood, while allowing for larger mixed-use buildings in the surrounding areas. It’s hoped that will end up with many more people living downtown, while preserving the neighbourhood’s character. The plan would also require that any future development retain or recreate the facades of six buildings with particular heritage value.

The plan will now be sent to other local governments for comments, before returning for a public hearing on April 15, after which council can vote to adopt the plan.

