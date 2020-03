One of Abbotsford’s most popular attractions has closed the drawbridge to fun, for now.

Castle Fun Park announced on Monday night that starting today (Tuesday), the family amusement park will be shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no planned date for the re-opening of the park.

It’s a rare occasion for the attraction to be closed, as it is known for being open from 10 a.m. to midnight for 364 days every year (only closing on Christmas Day).

