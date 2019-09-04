Abbotsford Police assisted with a search warrant execution on Astoria Crescent earlier today. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Abbotsford’s Astoria Crescent closed as APD lends ERT to RCMP

APD assists RCMP with search warrant execution of Abbotsford house

Abbotsford’s Astroria Crescent remains closed, as it has been for much of the morning, as Abbotsford Police members assisted RCMP members with a search warrant.

ADP members lent out its Emergency Response Team equipment for the warrant execution.

Videographer Kevin MacDonald said he received word that a house on the street was surrounded around 8:30 a.m., with a source telling him that one person was removed from the house in handcuffs.

More information detailing what the RCMP was doing will likely be released later this afternoon.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

