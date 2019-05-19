Abbotsford’s 2nd modular housing project expected to start tenanting next month

Site at Livingstone Avenue near Peardonville Road to support 40 units for women and children

Abbotsford’s second modular housing project is expected to begin taking in tenants early next month.

The 40-unit modular housing project, to be run by the Elizabeth Fry Society, housing women and children at Livingstone Avenue, is getting the final touches done on the construction, a BC Housing spokesperson said in a statement.

She added that staff is currently being trained as construction nears completion.

BC Housing had anticipated that tenants would begin moving in this month, but the Elizabeth Fry Society has reportedly requested more time to prepare for running the housing.

The project is one of two in Abbotsford, following the completion last month of the 44-unit Cole’s Place modular project on Riverside Road, run by the Lookout Society at the site of its shelter.

That project began taking in tenants in mid- to late-April after a ribbon-cutting ceremony early that month.

The Livingstone Avenue project is going up at the same location as the Elizabeth Fry Society’s Firth Residence, which “provides detox, stabilization and structured relapse prevention for women, and transitional housing and support services for women on their own or with children,” according to the society’s website.

There, the society runs case management and helps women to develop long-term housing plans.

The Elizabeth Fry Society did not respond to a request for comment.

