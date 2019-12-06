Abbotsford woman sentenced for carrying loaded gun in bag at mall

Danielle Rigdon was under house arrest at the time of the incident at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Danielle Rigdon of Abbotsford has been sentenced for two separate incidents earlier this year, including one in which she was carrying a gun in a bag at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

Danielle Rigdon, 43, received an additional 11 months in prison – on top of the time she has served since April of this year – to be followed by three years of probation.

Rigdon initially faced a total of 11 charges for two separate incidents, but pleaded guilty to four charges – assault, possession of a prohibited firearm, drug possession and breaching her bail conditions.

The other seven charges were stayed at sentencing Nov. 27 in Abbotsford provincial court.

The first time Rigdon was charged this year was after police investigated an uttering-threats incident on Jan. 21.

A search of her residence allegedly turned up a loaded gun and ammunition, and she was then charged.

Rigdon appeared in court and was released subject to house arrest and electronic-bracelet monitoring.

Rigdon was again arrested on March 18 when she left her residence and her electronic bracelet was tracked to Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

During the arrest, Rigdon allegedly attempted to turn over a bag to a friend, but the bag was intercepted by officers. The bag contained a loaded handgun, drugs and cash, police said at the time.

According to court records, Rigdon was sentenced in 2008 to 4.5 years in prison for kidnapping and assaulting a woman and stealing a cellphone.

Court documents indicate that the incident involved a woman being taken from a street in Chilliwack at knifepoint and forced by her assailants to go to two locations, where she was repeatedly beaten and where some of her personal items were stolen.

At one location, the victim was locked in a crawl space beneath the stairs and was taken out on several occasions to be further beaten, the documents state.

The judge in the case found that Rigdon was the main assailant in the incident.