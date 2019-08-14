Abbotsford woman missing from Chilliwack could need medical attention

Alexis Neill of Abbotsford was last seen by a caregiver in Chillwack on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Abbotsford woman who could be in need of medical attention.

Police say that Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill, 26, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 8 by a caregiver in the 45000 block of Menholm Road in Chilliwack.

Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said police and caregivers are concerned for Neill’s well-being.

She is described as Caucasian, 5′ 8″ and 126 pounds with dark-brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information Neill’s whereabouts is asked contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

