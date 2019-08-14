Alexis Neill of Abbotsford was last seen by a caregiver in Chillwack on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Abbotsford woman missing from Chilliwack could need medical attention

Police seek public's help in locating Alexis Neill, 26

  • Aug. 14, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Abbotsford woman who could be in need of medical attention.

Police say that Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill, 26, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 8 by a caregiver in the 45000 block of Menholm Road in Chilliwack.

Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said police and caregivers are concerned for Neill’s well-being.

She is described as Caucasian, 5′ 8″ and 126 pounds with dark-brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information Neill’s whereabouts is asked contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RELATED: Taiwanese tourist last seen entering Abbotsford hotel room in early July

RELATED: Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

newsroom@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Interior Savings Moonlight Movie coming to Barriere Aug. 22
Next story
RCMP look for person of interest in case of murdered Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang

Just Posted

Most Read