Abbotsford weed dispensary held up by masked robber with weapon

City's second pot-shop robbery to take place in one month

A masked robber held up a marjuana dispensary with a weapon and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash yesterday evening.

Around 8 p.m., Feb. 18, a person wearing a mask entered Canna Care, a medical dispensary on Clearbrook Road, brandished a weapon and demanded money. The robber is still at large.

The Abbotsford Police Department are keeping details while they conduct their investigation.

This is the second pot-shop robbery to take place within a month in Abbotsford. On Jan. 23, two 18-year old men were arrested shortly after holding up a dispensary at gunpoint and taking off on foot.

RELATED: Gunmen arrested after holdup of marijuana dispensary in Abbotsford

Abbotsford News