Council adopted extensive new masterplan in the summer

The City of Abbotsford’s Transportation and Transit Masterplan has won an award from an organization of Lower Mainland engineers.

The Greater Vancouver section of the Canadian Institute of Transportation Engineers have recognized the plan with its Bill Curtis Award for Transportation Project of the Year.

The award “celebrates technical excellence in the field of transportation engineering, design and traffic operations.”

Council adopted a new transportation and transit masterplan in June 2018.

