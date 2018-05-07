Abbotsford team named regional champs of Reading Link Challenge

Squad from St. James Elementary advances to finals on May 9

“The Six Wonders” from St. James Elementary in Abbotsford are the Fraser Valley champions in the Reading Link Challenge. The team now advances to the finals, taking place Wednesday, May 9.

The group of six Grade 4/5 students, calling themselves the Six Wonders, defeated teams from eight other school districts at the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s event on Wednesday, April 25 at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).

The students have been reading and studying six books since the fall and were then quizzed on them.

The Six Wonders qualified for the competition by first winning at the school level and then the district.

The students now compete at the final Grand Challenge event on Wednesday, May 9 at the Surrey KPU campus, where they will face teams from Coquitlam, North Vancouver City, Port Moody and Surrey.

The Six Wonders are made up of Amy Kim, Joshua Laxamana, Vanessa Leathem, Pablo Longoria, Audrey Rauch and Tatianna Tinitigan.