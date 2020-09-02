Abbotsford super senior entertains hospital workers

Abbotsford’s Ernie Poignant entertained staff and visitors at Abbotsford Regional Hospital several months ago. He also donated money to the FVHCF. (Submitted)

Historian, author, cartoonist and health care supporter; all of these describe Abbotsford’s super senior Ernie Poignant.

“Ernie is a local treasure in Abbotsford,” stated Liz Harris Executive Director of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation in a press release. “He is a great supporter of the Abbotsford Hospital. Ernie wanted to give back to those who cared for him.”

So in December of 2019, the 101-year-old spent an afternoon at the hospital entertaining staff and visitors with his stories and drawing cartoons. More recently, Poignant also made a financial donation to the Foundation to help support the health care workers at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

“We would like to thank Ernie for his support of not only the Abbotsford hospital but for the arts and history in our community, he is truly a gift to the community,” Harris stated.

Poignant was born in Ridgedale on the Matsqui flats on Feb. 4, 1919 and started drawing after his Swedish grandmother, Hulda, taught him how to draw stick figures when he was four years old.

He celebrated his 101st birthday in February of 2020, with his wife of over 65 years, Rose, at his side. He shows no signs of slowing down and has been noted to say “I like keeping busy. It keeps me young.”

Abbotsford News