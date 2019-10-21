Abbotsford students ‘elect’ NDP’s Sauve

The Student Vote Canada 2019 event saw Abbotsford students elect the NDP’s Madeleine Sauve.

Abbotsford-based elementary, middle and high school students have spoken and they have ‘elected’ the NDP.

Students from 27 Abbotsford schools cast 3,856 votes and the NDP’s Madeleine Sauve earned 32.26 per cent of the vote in the Student Vote Canada 2019 project.

Ed Fast and the Conservatives picked up 31.04 per cent to finish second, while Stephen Fowler and the Greens earned 17.12 per cent.

Seamus Heffernan and the Liberals (14.55), Locke Duncan and the People’s Party of Canada (3.11) and Aeriol Alderking of the Christian Heritage Party (1.92) rounded out the field.

Nationally, students cast more than 1.1 million votes in the Student Vote event. The results across Canada saw:

The Liberal Party took 22.3 per cent of the popular vote and won 110 seats, forming a minority government. Justin Trudeau won in his riding of Papineau.

The NDP formed the official opposition with 24.8% of the popular vote and 99 seats. Jagmeet Singh won his seat in Burnaby South.

The Conservative Party took 25.1% of the popular vote and won 94 seats. Andrew Scheer won his seat in Regina—Qu’Appelle.

The Green Party took 18.2% of the popular vote and won 28 seats. Elizabeth May won her seat in Saanich—Gulf Islands.

The Bloc Québecois took 1.3% of the popular vote and won 9 seats. Yves-François Blanchet did not win his seat in Beloeil—Chambly.

The Student Vote program is a part of CIVIX and is made possible by Elections Canada.

For more, visit studentvote.ca/results/canada2019.