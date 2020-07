Sy's Vegan Bistro announces its Sevenoaks Shopping Centre location will be closed after test result

Sy’s Vegan Bistro, located inside Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, announced a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be closed for the next 10 to 14 days. (Facebook photo)

One of the food court locations inside Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre has announced they will be closed for the next 10 to 14 days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Sy’s Vegan Bistro posted the announcement via Facebook earlier today (Tuesday), stating that the entire staff has been put into isolation and to their best knowledge no customers were put at risk.

They added that the contagious period was from July 23 to 27.

Sy’s Vegan Bistro opened inside the mall in 2019.

Mission City Record