Abbotsford sex offender moves to Mission, warn RCMP

Parole board documents say Taylor Dueck responsible for sexual assaults on four teenagers in 2014

An Abbotsford man with a history of sexual assaults, who was recently released from prison, has moved to Mission, according to Mission RCMP.

Mission RCMP have issued a public warning that Taylor Dueck, 25, is residing in their city. The RCMP state that Dueck is subject to strict court-ordered conditions that he: not to possess or use controlled substances, only be outside between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., and not to possess any weapons.

Dueck is 5′ 11″, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was previously thought to be living in Abbotsford.

Dueck has served his full sentence of three years and seven months for sexual assault and assault with a weapon. He is now serving a one-year conditional sentence (house arrest) and three years probation.

Parole board documents obtained by The News say that Dueck was responsible for violent sexual assaults on four teenage girls in 2014.

There were several other allegations of sex crimes that Dueck was never charged with, including, kissing a five-year-old girl, groping a nine-year-old girl while playing hide-and-seek, and threatening to post sexually explicit photos online of a girl if she did not have sex with him.

He was previously been denied day and full parole by the Parole Board of Canada. The board said they made that decision based on the “reasonable grounds” that he was “likely to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person.”

The board said that, while he had taken sex-offender programs in prison, he tried to minimize the offences, didn’t want to talk about them, and did not have a plan in place to minimize his risk to the community upon release.

Mission RCMP are urging anyone who notes any suspicious behaviour including, but not limited to a breach of the above conditions, to contact their detachment at 604-826-7161.