Abbotsford schools experiencing all-time high in COVID-19 exposures

Fraser Health's website lists all cases across entire region as 'exposures'

A total of 27 schools in Abbotsford have experienced a COVID-19 exposure in the last two weeks, a new high.

Fraser Health’s website lists all cases as simply “exposure events,” meaning an infected person was present at the school, but no in-school transmission is believed to have occurred.

Not a single exposure at any school in the Fraser Health Authority’s region is currently described as a “cluster” or “outbreak.”

Yet many of the schools are listed as having continuing exposures for days on end.

For instance, Abbotsford Middle had exposures on April 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21; Eugene Reimer Middle had exposures on April 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16; Yale Secondary on April 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16; and Mennonite Educational Institute on April 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 20.

Over half of the city’s 46 public schools, and 3 public schools are listed on the website:

Abbotsford public school exposures.

Abbotsford private school exposures.

