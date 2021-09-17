Abbotsford school to receive new accessible playground

Centennial Park Elementary in Abbotsford is among schools across the province that are receiving new accessible playgrounds. (Abbotsford school district)

Abbotsford’s Centennial Park Elementary will be getting a new accessible playground.

The project has received $165,000 in provincial funding.

“So many of our memories of school days occur in those moments with our peers in between classes or at the end of the day,” said Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis. “Our government knows that this funding, to make sure that schools across the province have more accessible playgrounds, will mean that all children can partake in the fun.”

This year, the provincial government is doubling the annual investment to $10 million to deliver 60 new playgrounds in 50 school districts. Abbotsford and Mission school districts received $165,000 for a new accessible playground, up $40,000 from previous years.

The Mission playground is located at Edwin S. Richards Elementary.

The funds will allow the playgrounds to be designed with accessible features like ground cover, ramps and/or transfer platforms that connect to the play structure. The playgrounds will be built over the next year and are expected to be ready by early 2022.

Students will also benefit from upgraded and more energy-efficient learning environments, with $240.5 million in school maintenance grants distributed across the province this year.

The Abbotsford school district received almost $1.9 million for projects that include exterior wall systems at Abbotsford Traditional Senior Secondary and LED lighting upgrades at Rick Hansen Secondary.

