Abbotsford school officials to answer parent questions online Thursday

Abbotsford’s top school officials will take part in an online meeting with parents Thursday evening as preparations continue for the upcoming unprecedented school year.

The Abbotsford School District’s Parent Advisory Council is hosting the meeting Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Godden, school board chair Stan Petersen and vice-chair Rhonda Pauls will all speak about the district’s back-to-school plan.

Districts have until Wednesday, Aug, 26, to release their plans, which must adhere to guidelines set by the province and Dr. Bonnie Henry. The Abbotsford School District has not yet publicly released its plan.

A maximum of 500 people will be able to take part directly in the Zoom meeting (the password is 255789), but others will be able to access it through the DPAC’s Facebook Group.

Participants will be able to watch and submit questions by text, but individual audio and video won’t be available. Questions will be moderated by the DPAC chair Sherri Anderson and vice-chair Kandyce Wark. Questions can be emailed to dpac.sd34@gmail.com.

