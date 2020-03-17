Abbotsford School District restricting access to public facilities to curb COVID-19 spread

Public access to school district sites will be limited starting today, March 17, as the district moves to support B.C. health official’s call for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district is cancelling all school facility rentals until further notice, as well as these site’s use by any school events, programs, community groups, non-profits and events using the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

“It is important to note that this decision is not an announcement of future school cancellations,” says district press release. “The Abbotsford School District is still anticipating a regular school start time after spring break unless otherwise directed by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health.”

Childcare providers – such as daycare centres and hand-in-hand locations – are run independently, and families will need to connect with these facilities to see if regular hours will continue, says the press release.

Organizers who had events planned at district sites will be separately notified by the School Rentals Department. Questions about the closures can be sent to schoolrentals@abbyschools.ca.

