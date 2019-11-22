Abbotsford News file photo.

Abbotsford School District puts final offer on table for school support staff

Teamsters Local 31 scheduled to vote on district's offer on Nov. 25

  • Nov. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

After a third negotiation round between the Abbotsford School District and the Teamsters Local 31 union representing their support staff, the district put their final offer on the table on Nov. 16.

“The school district provided Teamsters Local 31 with its best offer for members. Teamster members are scheduled to vote on November 25th,” said an email from Kayla Stuckart, manager of communications for the district.

School staff and the district have met three times with a negotiation mediator since the union voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike on Oct. 17.

Support staff say they are the lower paid district by an average of $3 to $5 an hour and only receive a third of the paid sick days most district get.

The district’s initial offer was rejected by 93 per cent of support staff in September.

If the Teamsters vote to strike on Nov. 25, a 72-hour notice must be given to the district before any action takes place.

