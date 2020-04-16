Abbotsford School District delivering over 300 meals to in-need families amid pandemic

The school district is supplying over 300 weekly meals to vulnerable families amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the help of their local partners.

“We know that many of our families are struggling with food security in addition to all the other social, emotional and financial pressures during these incredibly challenging times. We want to do everything we can to ease that burden,” said Stan Petersen, chair for the Abbotsford Board of Education. “Our staff and local partners have ramped up their efforts to ensure full continuity of our food service program, and we are incredibly grateful for their support and partnership.”

Ready Made Meals, a company partnered with the district for their regular meals program, has been making deliveries to student homes since April 7. The district’s Starfish Program, a partnership with Archway Community Services and their food bank, has also provided 500 $50 gift-cards to families in need and will start delivering food hampers in May.

“Adequate nutrition is necessary to support positive education and health outcomes, and we are committed to supporting our families in this way during this time,” noted Dr. Kevin Godden, Superintendent of Schools. “We appreciate all the support, donations and efforts put forward by staff and our community to ensure these nutritious meals have made it to the homes for families in need.”

