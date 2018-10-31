Abbotsford school board holding inaugural meeting

The new board of education will swear their oaths of office before a provincial judge next Tuesday

The Abbotsford School District is holding its inaugural meeting next week to swear in the new board of education.

The meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6, with Judge Kenneth Skilnick presiding as the newly elected school board members swear their oath of office.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the event, which will be taking place at Eugene Reimer Middle School.

RELATED: Abbotsford votes no-change school board, deals blow to anti-SOGI

RELATED: Here’s what you need to know about Abbotsford’s 17 school board candidates

The Oct. 20 election left Abbotsford’s school board largely unchanged – the one spot that did change, filling vacancy left by Cindy Schafer’s retirement, went to Korky Neufeld, who spent three terms on school board prior to the 2014 election.

The full list of trustees is as follows: Korky Neufeld, Stan Petersen, Shirley Wilson, Preet S. Rai, Rhonda Pauls, Phil Anderson and Freddy Latham.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.