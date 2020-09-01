Abbotsford salon offering $500 grant for local BIPOC female

The Loft, a downtown Abbotsford salon, is offering a $500 grant to a BIPOC female pursuing an education, continuing education or developing a business within the creative arts. (Facebook photo)

A downtown Abbotsford salon announced yesterday (Monday) that they will be offering a $500 grant to a female Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) candidate who is pursuing an education, continuing education or developing a business within the creative arts.

The Loft, located at 2547 Montvue Avenue, made the announcement on Instagram yesterday.

The post states, “At The Loft, we believe in supporting our community and giving back to a community who has supported us.”

Those who qualify and are interested are asked to send an email detailing their interest and passion in their chosen field to hello@theloftabbotsford.com. The deadline to enter submission is Sept. 21, with the winner being awarded the money on Sept. 30.

The Loft also announced they will be offering a second grant to a BIPOC single mother within the Fraser Valley who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The second grant has the same deadlines, and asks those who qualify and are interested to send an email detailing their family dynamic and the impact that COVID-19 has had to hello@theloftabbotsford.com.

Following the recent controversy related to Tanglebank and the Downtown Abbotsford Business Association, The Loft was one of several local businesses who threw their support behind the Black Lives Matter movement. Owner Lindsay Lizmore shared her thoughts in an Instagram post on July 28, stating that she stands up to racism and wants equality for everyone.

Abbotsford News