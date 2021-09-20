ABBOTSFORD RESULTS: Incumbent Ed Fast declared winner

Fast has opened up an insurmountable lead on his opponents, but PPC candidate happy with result

Incumbent Ed Fast has been declared by several outlets as the winner of the Abbotsford riding.

Kevin Sinclair, Abbotsford’s People’s Party of Canada candidate, said he is happy that incumbent Conservative MP Ed Fast has won his seat again.

Sinclair spoke to The Abby News at 9 p.m., as about a quarter of the polling stations had reported. Those stations had Fast winning with a resounding lead of about 50 per cent of votes.

“At the beginning, I couldn’t really see unseating Ed Fast,” Sinclair said with a laugh. “And I’d rather have him than the Liberal candidate (Navreen Gill).”

Sinclair said he has voted Conservative all his life. He even has campaigned for Fast in the past. But he started to feel less connected to the party over the last few years. When he looked into the PPC, he felt they were more what the Conservatives used to be.

He was sitting at about 8 per cent for total votes when he spoke to The News, and was happy with that result. He said the PPC’s successes in this election will show the Conservatives that they can’t leave their base behind.

“People get fed up if you don’t stand for their values,” he added.

Sinclair was watching the results at home, recovering from COVID-19. He said he just has another few days of isolation, and still has a lingering cough.

The list of candidates for the Member of Parliament for the riding features the following candidates:

Ed Fast, Conservative

Stephen Fowler, Green Party

Navreen Gill, Liberal

Kevin Sinclair, People’s Party

Dharmasena Yakandawela, NDP

UPDATE: Ed Fast has now opened up a massive lead with 60 polls reported. He has been declared the winner of the riding by several outlets.

Fast now running away with it, the victory has been called by several other outlets pic.twitter.com/OfmFsP0o4L — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) September 21, 2021

