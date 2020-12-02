Abbotsford residents continue demonstrations against treatment of Indian farmers

Locals gathered at intersection of Clearbrook Road and South Fraser Way, larger event set for Sunday

Abbotsford residents gather at the intersection of Clearbrook Road and South Fraser Way on Tuesday to raise awareness of what they say is the mistreatment of farmers by the Indian government. Organizers say demonstrations will be ongoing daily in Abbotsford. (Maan Sidhu photo)

Abbotsford residents gathered again on Tuesday, to continue to demonstrate against what they say is the unfair treatment of farmers in the Punjab region of India.

Attendees told The News that Tuesday’s protest was larger than the one on Monday, and gatherings will be continuing on Clearbrook Road and South Fraser Way daily until sufficient change or a solution has occurred.

A larger demonstration has been scheduled for Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the aforementioned intersection Clearbrook Road and South Fraser Way. Attendees told The News everyone attending has been asked to keep their distance and wear face masks.

RELATED: Abbotsford residents gather to protest unfair treatment of India farmers

Later today (Wednesday) organizers have stated that CBC News will be broadcasting from the intersection from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Abbotsford News