Abbotsford principals attending retreat in Whistler despite COVID-19 gathering restrictions

Unclear how reported group of 20 will be following COVID-19 protocols during Whistler Pro-D event

A group of Abbotsford secondary principals’s and vice-principals are at a retreat in Whistler this weekend. (Whistler.com photo)

A reported group of 20 Abbotsford secondary principals are in Whistler today (Friday) on a work-related retreat despite recommendations from Dr. Bonnie Henry to have a maximum of six people at all gatherings.

The overnight retreat takes place annually. The Abbotsford School District has not replied to inquiries from The News after the retreat was first mentioned in a now-deleted Twitter post online.

But in a reply to Georgia Straight columnist Patti Bacchus, an Abbotsford School district spokesperson stated that 20 secondary administrators from Abbotsford are attending an event in Whistler hosted by the British Columbia Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association.

I appreciate the clarification to this response I received from an #Abbotsford School District spokesperson #bced pic.twitter.com/7TVUrp8FpP — Patti Bacchus (@pattibacchus) October 22, 2020

The BCPVA, though, said its event is a virtual conference on Thursday and Friday and that they have nothing to do with the event occurring in Whistler. The spokesperson then clarified that the Whistler event was being held by the Abbotsford Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association, a group not under the control of the Abbotsford school district.

Abbottsford SD says "approximately" 20 secondary administrators are headed to this gathering in Whistler tomorrow. A district spox says it's "through the @BCPVPA" but a BCPVPA spox says all their meetings and confs are online this year, including a Leaders' event tomorrow. #bced https://t.co/ppBveMFgzq — Patti Bacchus (@pattibacchus) October 22, 2020

An @AbbotsfordSD spox has corrected earlier info they gave me and says the Whistler principals' retreat tomorrow is being held by Abbotsford Principals and VPs assn, not the @BCPVPA. #abbotsford #bced https://t.co/l7FW8obstT — Patti Bacchus (@pattibacchus) October 22, 2020

There has been online criticism of the Abbotsford School District demanding teachers do their Pro-D work in person at school, while principals and vice-principals are in Whistler.

The @AbbotsfordSD is demanding that teachers do their online Pro-D in person at their schools today, while secondary principals are at Whistler at a retreat. If you want to know why teacher morale is low, it's shit like this. #bced pic.twitter.com/Dwl773YBXG — Patti Bacchus (@pattibacchus) October 23, 2020

Dear @KevinGodden1 – I've had several messages saying this was your decision, but that you're at Whistler today (Four Seasons?) with a group of secondary principals. Is that correct? If so, why did you decide this? Is the heat on wherever you are? (It's not in schools) #bced https://t.co/tadJ0ffDUP — Patti Bacchus (@pattibacchus) October 23, 2020

It’s unclear how many principals and vice-principals are attending the event or what COVID-19 procedures the group is following. Yesterday, B.C. recorded a second straight day of record COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Oct. 22) and Henry urged a maximum of six people for any social gathering.

“The reality is that, right now, everywhere in B.C., wedding, funerals and other life occasions need to be small — as small as possible. Every gathering needs to be our own household only, and at maximum, our safe six,” Henry said.

Henry also hinted at using tools to place further limitations on social gatherings if the numbers continue to increase.

The News has reached out to the Abbotsford School District for more details but they have not replied.

