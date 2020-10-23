A group of Abbotsford secondary principals’s and vice-principals are at a retreat in Whistler this weekend. (Whistler.com photo)

Abbotsford principals attending retreat in Whistler despite COVID-19 gathering restrictions

Unclear how reported group of 20 will be following COVID-19 protocols during Whistler Pro-D event

A reported group of 20 Abbotsford secondary principals are in Whistler today (Friday) on a work-related retreat despite recommendations from Dr. Bonnie Henry to have a maximum of six people at all gatherings.

The overnight retreat takes place annually. The Abbotsford School District has not replied to inquiries from The News after the retreat was first mentioned in a now-deleted Twitter post online.

But in a reply to Georgia Straight columnist Patti Bacchus, an Abbotsford School district spokesperson stated that 20 secondary administrators from Abbotsford are attending an event in Whistler hosted by the British Columbia Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association.

The BCPVA, though, said its event is a virtual conference on Thursday and Friday and that they have nothing to do with the event occurring in Whistler. The spokesperson then clarified that the Whistler event was being held by the Abbotsford Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association, a group not under the control of the Abbotsford school district.

There has been online criticism of the Abbotsford School District demanding teachers do their Pro-D work in person at school, while principals and vice-principals are in Whistler.

It’s unclear how many principals and vice-principals are attending the event or what COVID-19 procedures the group is following. Yesterday, B.C. recorded a second straight day of record COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Oct. 22) and Henry urged a maximum of six people for any social gathering.

“The reality is that, right now, everywhere in B.C., wedding, funerals and other life occasions need to be small — as small as possible. Every gathering needs to be our own household only, and at maximum, our safe six,” Henry said.

Henry also hinted at using tools to place further limitations on social gatherings if the numbers continue to increase.

The News has reached out to the Abbotsford School District for more details but they have not replied.

