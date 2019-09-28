BC Hydro image.

Abbotsford power outage leaves 800 BC Hydro customers without electricity near Cultus Lake

Crews are on site but no time estimates for power return have been posted

  • Sep. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A power outage has left over 800 customers near Cultus Lake without electricity.

BC Hydro crews are on site but time estimates for the fix have not yet been posted.

The reason for the outage are currently unknown.

