Abbotsford Police warn of email/text scam requesting iTune cards

Fraudsters also ask for Visa cards or money transfers

The Abbotsford Police Department says it has received an increased number of reports about fraudulent text and email messages.

Sgt. Judy Bird said, in the latest scam, individuals receive a message that appears to be sent by their boss or other person in a position of trust, such as a pastor or principal.

The emails may include the recipient’s personal information – such as name and job title – and use official-looking logos.

Bird said, in some instances, the scammer asks that the recipient transfer money to them as it’s required to secure an important contract or prepare a confidential transaction.

In other instances, they may ask for the person to buy iTunes or Visa cards, and send them the card PIN or a picture of the codes on the back of the cards.

“However, once the money is transferred, or gift card information is shared, the money is gone,” Bird said

She offered the following tips to avoid being duped by this type of scam:

• Never reply with personal, confidential, or financial information to “verify” identity.

• Carefully inspect the sender’s email address.

• Double check with the sender if you receive a request for a wire transfer or gift card purchase to ensure the request is legitimate.

Those who have been victims of the scam can report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (1-888-495-8501), the Competition Bureau (1‑800‑348‑5358) or their local police agency (604-859-5225 in Abbotsford).

