Abbotsford Police target 30 school zones in 30 hours

'30 in 30' project runs Thursday and Friday at all elementary schools

Const. Pete Quaglia watches for speeders during an enforcement blitz on Thursday for the Abbotsford Police Department. Officers are targeting all 30 elementary school zones in Abbotsford on Thursday and Friday. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit (TEU) is targeting 30 schools in 30 hours on Thursday and Friday.

The “30 in 30” project involves officers targeting all 30 elementary school zones in Abbotsford for one hour each over those two days.

Several other APD units are assisting with the enforcement.

Sgt. Desi Sansalone of the TEU said they are watching for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, distracted driving, and vehicle deficiencies.

“We are constantly seeking innovative ways to increase road safety in our city. We are committed to slowing down drivers and protecting our children,” Sansalone said.

He reminded motorists to always comply with school speed zones and to remain especially vigilant during inclement weather, when visibility is reduced and roads might be slick.

