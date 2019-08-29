Abbotsford Police still seeking witnesses to fatal pedestrian collision

Investigators looking for a light-coloured van and wishing to speak to a South Asian female

Abbotsford Police Major Crime detectives continue to seek witnesses to last week’s fatal collision involving a dark SUV and an elderly South Asian man.

Specifically, police are seeking to speak to the driver of a light-coloured van with business signage on the rear and a dark mark on the passenger side door.

The van was travelling eastbound on Marshall Road, heading towards Emerson Street. It is likely this van crossed paths with the vehicle involved in this collision.

Investigators would also like to speak to a South Asian female who was walking westbound on the north side of Marshall at the time of the collision. This woman was wearing a light coloured South Asian suit with short sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text the department at 22973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.