Abbotsford Police seek witnesses to sexual assault

The APD is seeking witnesses to an alleged sexual assault on Sunday morning. (File photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Sunday morning at 1:15 a.m.

A female approached a patrolling officer in the area of South Fraser Way and the 2600 block of West Bourquin Crescent and stated that she had been sexually assaulted.

The victim and the suspect are unknown to each other and the attack appears to be unprovoked.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male, between 30 to 35 years old and with sandy dark brown short hair. He also sported a scruffy and patchy beard and had partially rotted teeth. At the time of the incident he was wearing a white shirt and black pants. Following the alleged assault, the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

It is believed that several vehicles drove past the victim as she attempted to flag them down for help following the encounter. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and was released later that day.

The APD urged the public to practice awareness, avoid using your phone or having headphones in while walking at night and to report suspicious persons or activity to the police.

Investigators are seeking any witnesses or persons with possible dash cam footage or those that may have information about this investigation to please contact the major crime unit at 604-859-5225.

Mission City Record