Abbotsford police seek witness of collision which sent motorcyclist to hospital

Abbotsford Police Department investigators are looking to speak with the owner of this white truck. Police say the driver likely witnessed a collision.

Abbotsford police are reaching out to the public to find witnesses of a collision between a motorcyclist and sedan-type vehicle, which sent the biker to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers of APD’s general investigations unit continue to seek the cause of the accident, which occurred May 8, just before 2 p.m. on the Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road intersection. Several roads were closed afterwards while an investigation took place.

“Police are appealing to the public to come forward if they witnessed the incident or were in the area of Mt. Lehman and Fraser Highway between 1:35 pm to 2:15 pm and have dashcam footage that may assist in the investigation,” says an APD news release.

A driver of a white pickup is of particular interest to police, who they say likely witnessed the incident. The truck had signage on the driver’s door and was travelling north on Mt. Lehman Road, before turning west onto the Fraser Highway towards Langley.

While the motorcyclist was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance services, the sedan’s driver remained on scene and was not injured.

