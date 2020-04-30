Abbotsford police seek public’s help locating lost hiker in Sumas Mountain Park

David Harper, 60, last seen headed to the cellular tower trail at 1 p.m., April 29

Abbotsford Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a lost hiker, 60-year-old David Harper, who was last seen by his wife in Sumas Mountain Park on April 29.

Harper was hiking with his spouse, but they separated when he decided to continue hiking up to the cellular tower trail around 1 p.m. He was joined by his large breed Cane Corso dog, Bella, and was wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

“Abbotsford Police are concerned that Mr. Harper may not be prepared for the cold, rainy weather and rough terrain of Sumas Mountain,” says an APD news release. “Mr. Harper requires medication, and his family is very concerned about his well-being.”

Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers and Search and Rescue Teams are continuing to search for Harper in the park today, April 30. Anyone with information on Harper’s location should contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).