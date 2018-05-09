Abbotsford Police seek missing woman

Janice Yelland was last seen May 1 and may have driven into the U.S.

Abbotsford Police are seeking the public’s help finding a woman who may have last driven her vehicle into the United States.

Janice Lorraine Yelland, 62, was last seen May 1. Police say that she drives a 2001 grey four-door Hyundai Santa Fe, bearing the BC license plate GB828H, and that she is likely traveling with her brown standard poodle “Amber.”

Police say her family is concerned about her welfare, and would like to communicate with her.

Yelland is Caucasian and has long sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands five-foot-seven weights approximately 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about Ms. Yelland, contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or to text APD at 222973 (abbypd).