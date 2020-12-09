Abbotsford Police seek help to find missing woman

Samantha Watkins was last seen on Livingstone Avenue on Dec. 1

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Samantha Watkins, 41, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. on Livingstone Avenue when she stepped outside, but she did not return.

Watkins is 5′ 8″, slim with hazel eyes and brown hair. Police do not have a clothing description.

She is known to frequent Abbotsford, but has contacts in Vancouver and Richmond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

Abbotsford News