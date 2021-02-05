Abbotsford Police seek bank robber who had gun

Incident took place Jan. 30 at bank on Mt. Lehman Road

Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a bank robbery on Jan. 30 in Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a bank robbery on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Police say a man entered the Bank of Montreal at 3122 Mt. Lehman Rd. at 1:35 p.m. that day, approached a bank teller, pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

The teller complied, and the masked suspect fled the bank. Nobody was injured.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 45 to 50 years old, wearing a black coat, light blue jeans, brown shoes, a black toque, and a black mask covering his nose and mouth.

Anyone who was in that area between 1 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 30 and might have seen someone matching that description, or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

ALSO READ: Man sentenced to under 2 years for robbing Abbotsford pizza restaurant 3 times

vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News