Abbotsford police searching for missing local man

David Cole's family have not heard from him since early September

The Abbotsford Police Department is requesting help from the city in locating 59-year-old David Cole, whose family hasn’t heard from him since early September. (Facebook photo).

Abbotsford police are trying to locate David Cole, 59, after being contacted by his family, who haven’t heard from him since early September.

“This long without contact is unusual,” said an Abbotsford Police Department (APD) social media post.

Cole is originally from Castelgar, stands between 5′ 8″ and 5′ 10″ and has blond hair, blue eyes and a noticeable surgical scar on his left cheek.

He is known to frequent the Salvation Army and tent city on Gladys Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973.