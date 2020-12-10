Abbotsford Police respond to call after bloody man flees house

Abbotsford Police have blocked off Clearbrook Road between Oak Avenue and Peardonville Road for an incident that began Thursday afternoon (Dec. 10).
Members of the emergency response team have surrounded a house at 2369 Clearbrook Rd., with police calling for those inside to come out because they are under arrest.
Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said police received reports that a man covered in blood was fleeing the residence. Upon arrival, police located the injured man, who was transported to hospital for treatment serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The investigation is continuing and police are asking people to avoid the area.
Emergency response team is surrounding house next to Pharmasave, calling for the occupants to come out because they’re under arrest. K-9 units also on scene.
