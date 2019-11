Chloe Spencer was last seen around Austin Park around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 26

The Abbotsford Police Department is requesting help from the public to locate a missing 12-year-old.

Chloe Spencer was last seen around Austin Park yesterday evening around 7:15 p.m. Spencer has short blonde hair, was last wearing a black t-shirt, grey pants and blue shoes.

If anyone has information about Spencer’s whereabouts, dial 911 immediately.