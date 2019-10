John St Arneault last seen on Oct. 9 walking along Huntingdon Road

John St Arneault has six-feet-tall, has a medium build, balding brown hair, a thick mustache, blue eyes and is known to frequent the McDonald's on Mt. Lehman Road. (AbbyPD photo.)

The Abbotsford Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating a missing 68-year-old man.

John St Arneault was last seen on Oct. 9 walking along Huntingdon Road.

He is six-feet-tall, has a medium build, balding brown hair, a thick mustache, blue eyes and is known to frequent the McDonald’s on Mt. Lehman Road.

Anyone with information on St Arneault should contact the police: call 604-859-5225 or text 222973.