Abbotsford police report 13-km lineup for Sumas border crossing

Lineup appears relatively clear now, but APD tweeted warning of lengthy lineup Saturday afternoon

A DriveBC highway camera at the border crossing at Sumas Way shows a lengthy lineup throughout the day, including in this shot at around 1:20 p.m. (DriveBC)

Wait times at the Sumas Way border crossing into the United States appear to have cleared up after a lengthy lineup spanned more than 13 kilometres, according to the Abbotsford Police Department.

The department tweeted after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon that the Sumas Border Crossing had backed up all the way “through Hwy 1, South Fraser Way bypass and all the way to Harris.”

“If you are planning on crossing the border, please go through a different border,” the department said on Twitter.

Please be advised that the Sumas Border Crossing is backed up all the way through Hwy 1, South Fraser Way bypass and all the way to Harris. If you are planning on crossing the border please go through a different border. — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) August 4, 2018

A Google Maps directions search from the intersection of Harris Road and Highway 11 through to the Canada Border Services Agency location at the border pegs the route at 13.2 kilometres.

However, the CBSA website now has that same border crossing at just a 10-minute wait, as of 3:48 p.m., less than two hours later, and no delay for commercial goods.

That compares with four minutes each for Aldergrove and Pacific Highway crossings, 10 minutes at Boundary Bay and 17 minutes at Peace Arch.

Lineups began early in the day Saturday, with Peace Arch and Pacific Crossing both hitting 90 minutes by 8 a.m., while Aldergrove was at an hour and Sumas was a 40-minute wait.

Border crossings often get hit with heavy loads of traffic heading south of the border for long weekends.

