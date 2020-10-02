Abbotsford Police release details on suspect and vehicle from hit-and-run

Victim remains in critical but stable condition in hospital, male driver with silver van sought

This van is the suspected vehicle involved in Tuesday’s hit-and-run outside West Oaks Mall in Abbotsford. (Submitted)

Abbotsford Police Department detectives now have a strong description of the vehicle and driver involved in the hit-and-run incident at West Oaks Mall on Tuesday night.

The driver is described as: a male approximately 5-6 to 5-10, 50 to 60 years old, medium build, unshaven at the time and wearing tan pants.

The vehicle appears to be a silver van with tinted rear windows.

“We have a strong description of the vehicle,” stated APD detective Tyler Gump. “It’s just a matter of time before we identify the driver. We are asking the driver to do the right thing and come speak with investigators.”

The victim remains in critical but stable condition in hospital.

The APD is also requesting any additional drivers with dash cam footage from Tuesday (Sept. 29) between 6:50 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the West Oaks parking lot, along South Fraser Way between Canadian Tire and Gladwin Road, along Emerson Street and Simon Avenue, to call police.

RELATED: UPDATE: Police seek driver in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian

Mission City Record