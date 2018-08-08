A child is safe after an Abbotsford Police Department officer scaled this building and rescued the one-year-old from an inch-wide ledge on the third floor. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Abbotsford police officer rescues 1-year-old from 3rd-floor ledge

Crews called for child that had climbed out of a window and could fall at any moment Tuesday night

  • Aug. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A one-year-old child is now safe after climbing onto an inch-wide ledge outside the third floor of a building thanks to an officer with the Abbotsford Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to a complex on Simon Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night for a one-year-old child that had climbed out the window of the building and could fall at any moment.

Arriving before the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, and determining that there was little time before the child fell, an APD officer scaled the side of the building at the back of the unit and rescued the child.

Firefighters’ response was called off, as the child was safe.

(Kevin MacDonald photo)

Report a typo or send us your tips, photos and video.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey

Send Dustin an email.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Evacuation alert at Tatelkuz Lake expanded; Shag Creek area put on alert
Next story
WATCH: Family members search for missing Hope woman in Chilliwack homeless camps

Just Posted

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

  • 9 hours ago

 

Spike in potential overdoses in Kelowna fall on COG weekend

  • 9 hours ago

 

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season yet

  • 9 hours ago

 

Okanagan athlete smashes Ultra520K endurance triathlon record

 

Most Read