Abbotsford police officer rescues 1-year-old from 3rd-floor ledge

Crews called for child that had climbed out of a window and could fall at any moment Tuesday night

A child is safe after an Abbotsford Police Department officer scaled this building and rescued the one-year-old from an inch-wide ledge on the third floor. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A one-year-old child is now safe after climbing onto an inch-wide ledge outside the third floor of a building thanks to an officer with the Abbotsford Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to a complex on Simon Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night for a one-year-old child that had climbed out the window of the building and could fall at any moment.

Arriving before the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, and determining that there was little time before the child fell, an APD officer scaled the side of the building at the back of the unit and rescued the child.

Firefighters’ response was called off, as the child was safe.

